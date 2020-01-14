Christie Brinkley is pleased to see the fashion industry focus on ''being healthy'' rather than being skinny.

The 65-year-old swimsuit model has graced the cover of many magazines throughout her career, and has said she's ''so glad'' to see the industry make a change in the way it ''appreciates'' different body shapes, as she claims the early days of her career always left her ''worried'' that she ''looked fat''.

Posting a professionally shot image on Instagram from her Cosmopolitan cover shoot in 1977 - when she was just 23 - Christie wrote: ''In 1977 this bathing suit caused a stir! At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip.This high leg cut made the hip a new erogenous zone. I couldn't figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together! Francesco Scavullo shot all the covers for #cosmopolitan back then . He had a big umbrella with a string that ran from the middle of the umbrella which contained a light to the tip of your nose . You were in perfect light at the end of that string. They did not have retouching back then so they really perfected the make up and every strand of hair. I remember I was worried that I looked fat. (sic)''

And the beauty went on to praise the industry for changing its ways over time, as she hopes the shift in perspective will help to ''alleviate the worries'' that young girls may have about their bodies.

She continued: ''I'm so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter. Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don't measure up . I was one of them. I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation ...but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction. Just thinking out loud as I sift thru a few photos . Wishing everyone a great day ( and decade! ) #1977 #kamali #swimsuit #cover #christiebrinkley #cosmo #confidence #bodyimage (sic)''