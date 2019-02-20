Christie Brinkley doesn't let criticism hold any ''power'' over her, as she's found a new wave of confidence since turning 65.
The 65-year-old model and actress has said she feels more confident than ever now that she's older, as her age and experience has taught her that the opinions of strangers don't matter, as long as she has people around her who love her for who she is.
She said: ''Around 50, you start letting yourself off the hook, and you have a real awareness of priorities and what really matters. Others' opinions just don't have power over you anymore. The only opinions that really matter to you are those of the people you love.''
And the 'National Lampoon's Vacation' actress isn't worried about getting older, as she knows ageing is ''inevitable'', but she admits she is ''concerned'' about ''living up to the image'' of older women.
She added: ''When I started doing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue [in 1979], I was very concerned about trying to live up to the image they projected of this hot body in a bathing suit. I'm kind of in the same situation with ageing. Ageing is inevitable. If I'm lucky, I'm going to be running around as an older woman with my hard-earned wrinkles. It's inevitable.''
Christie still feels as young as ever though, as she says she sometimes forgets how old she is.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I honestly have had years in my life where I'd be like, 'Wait a minute, how old am I again?' I just don't think about it.''
