Christian Slater loves watching 'The Bachelorette' with his teenage daughter.
Christian Slater is a big fan of 'The Bachelorette'.
The 48-year-old actor loves to bond with his 16-year-old daughter Eliana by tuning in to the reality show and insists there's nothing uncool about the programme because he's heard Sean Penn is also an avid viewer.
Christian - who also has son Jaden, 17, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon - told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ''It's a family event.
''I just heard that Sean Penn is into it. Hey! I mean, if that doesn't validate it beyond all belief. Now I feel totally confident in saying I'm a huge 'Bachelorette' fan.
''I love 'Bachelor in Paradise', 'Bachelor', I love them all. Forget all his humanitarian stuff! The fact that he loves The Bachelorette has made me really embrace him.''
And the 'Mr. Robot' actor and the 'Milk' star aren't the only fans of the reality franchise.
Dakota Fanning recently admitted she's ''obsessed'' with the shows.
She said: ''I'm obsessed with 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'. Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the break up of Arie and Becca on last season's 'Bachelor'.
''That's what I'm trying to figure out: With reality television, if it's all set up and fake, then they've got the greatest actors in the world.''
Charlize Theron previously confessed to putting her two children, Jackson, six, and three-year-old August, to bed early on Mondays so she could enjoy the series in peace.
She said ''On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, I get them to bed at like 5:45 p.m., and then I open up a bottle of wine, I take a bath, I get all ready.
''And then I watch 'The Bachelor', and that's my date night.''
