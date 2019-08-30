Christian Slater has become a father for the third time.

The 'Mr. Robot' star - who already has 20-year-old son Jaden Christopher and 18-year-old daughter Eliana Sophie with his ex-wife Ryan Haddon - and his wife Brittany Lopez have recently welcomed their first child together, a representative for the actor has confirmed.

According to People magazine, the representative said Brittany has given birth to a baby girl, though as of the time of writing, details including the tot's name and exact date of birth are not yet public.

In 2015, the 'Interview with the Vampire' star said being a parent had changed him, and he was ''excited'' to be ''more of a father''.

He said: ''When I look around ... I'm certainly happily married, I have a great relationship with my kids. [I'm] excited to get the opportunity to be a bit more of a father.''

Christian, 50, quietly wed Brittany in December 2013 after dating for three years, and celebrated their engagement on New Year's Eve in 2012, with a large bash attended by 200 people.

The actor admitted at the time: ''We had a big engagement party on the 31st of December and it was nice, it was like a New Year's and we had all the family come, 200 people, so it kind of already feels like we did the wedding, so we are just going to do a nice backyard situation.''

The pair met in 2010, and Christian previously revealed he originally believed she was a lesbian, as he thought he'd seen her propose to another woman.

He explained: ''This girl came walking along with another lady, a slightly older lady, and I was sitting in my usual spot eating my oatmeal that morning. So I'm a filthy old man eating my oatmeal and she comes walking along. This spot, I guess, was famous for people proposing to each other, actually. It was very, very nice. So she's there with this old lady and, next thing I know, she gets down on one knee and proposes to this older lady ... I'd seen a lot of crazy stuff down in the Florida Keys! I of course was very intrigued and I went over and sat down in my other usual spot.

''I thought I'd just witnessed a nice lesbian engagement so I was coming over to say congratulations. But it turns out it was her aunt and she was just trying to help her aunt capture the beauty and the romance of the park ... The next thing I knew, we were hanging out in the Everglades.''