Christian Siriano has ''talked about'' creating a fashion line with Selma Blair for disabled people.
The 33-year-old designer has been discussing the possibility of an adapted clothing range with the 'Cruel Intentions' star - who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) - because he thinks it is something that is ''needed''.
Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: ''Selma and I talked about it at dinner. What's happening with her is so unreal, so I was like, 'Well maybe this is something that is needed in a way,' so we'll see. I don't know yet but maybe.''
The 46-year-old star previously revealed that she wants to partner with the designer to create a collection that is stylish and ''comfortable'' for ''everyone''.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: ''Dressing is a s**t show. I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone - not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing - but for those who want comfort, too. It can still be chic. You shouldn't have to sacrifice style.
''Like, let's get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better. I have met so many people on Instagram who have said that they were always ashamed of their cane.
''You want to still be part of the living, not a shuffling person people get out of the way for because they're queasy. A cane, I think, can be a great fashion accessory. I really feel like people with disabilities are invisible to a lot of people. Because they're uncomfortable, or don't have the energy to dress up, don't want to be seen.''
Selma - who has seven-year-old son Arthur with her former partner, fashion designer Jason Bleick - also insisted that following her MS diagnosis she is ''happy'' and wants others to feel ''comfortable'' in their own skin.
She added: ''There's no tragedy for me. I'm happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it's more than I've ever done before.''
