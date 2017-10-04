Christian Louboutin's first footwear designs were made for ''showgirls''.

The 54-year-old fashion designer, who opened a footwear store in Paris in 1991, has revealed female performers were the original inspiration for the first pair of stiletto shoes he designs, and has hailed the dancers as the ''driving forces'' behind his line.

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, the creative mastermind said: ''In a way, it comes back to some of my origins. The first shoes I ever designed were for showgirls, people on stage. Showgirls have a kind of attitude - they're driving forces.''

The businessman and his signature red bottom heels are a hit among a lot of celebrities, including singer Cardi B who addresses Christian's creations in her track 'Bodak Yellow'.

However, Christian doesn't know ''much'' about the rapper - whose full name is Belcalis Almanzar - because he is not a ''big rap'' fan.

Speaking about his knowledge of the star, he said: ''She has the hair like that? She's a rapper? This 'Yellow' song. I don't know much more than that, to be honest. [I'm] not a big rap person.''

Although Christian may not know a lot about the 24-year-old artist, she is a huge fan of him and his work as she owns almost 100 pairs of his shoes.

Speaking previously about Cardi B's collection, her stylist Kollin Carter said: ''She has to have over 90 pairs. She usually buys a pair or two every couple of weeks. Before 'Bodak' blew up, she wore red bottoms because that's what it means to make it in the Bronx. It's a status symbol that the masses can relate to; everyday girls work hard and save up their money to have that shoe. Cardi did the same.''