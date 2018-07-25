Christian Louboutin admits his famous shoes can be viewed as an erotic accessory.

The legendary footwear designer accepts that his iconic red soled shoes can make women feel super sexy and spark a ''porn thing'' for men but he says the secret of the shoes allure is how it makes ladies feel when they wear them.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, he said: ''Some of my shoes could absolutely be seen as a porn thing, or a bed thing, but there are lots of others in my collection. And it also depends on your perception. I was in one of my shops and this woman arrived who was very classical, and she tried on this high pump and she said, 'Oh my God, I look super sexy.' Then later on the same day another woman comes in who is opulent, sexy with a lot of breast. And tried the same ones, and said, 'Oh, I look so chic!' ''

The 54-year-old French fashion expert has been obsessed since he was a six-year-old child and can vividly remember pushing his 18-year-old sister up the stairs to the sixth-floor apartment that lived at.

He revealed: ''She had these cork wedges and I loved looking at her going up in them as I was pushing her on the ass.''

Despite his immense success as a footwear creator, Louboutin has no desire to design clothes, and once turned down the opportunity to head a huge brand, which he will not name.

He said: ''I was infuriated. I really insulted the guy. I was like what?! I felt so bad afterwards but I have no passion for clothes ... I would be bored in five minutes. You are carried by your shoes ... whereas you simply carry your clothes.

Louboutin believes that shoes are the most important part of a person's outfit and hold far more importance than a person's clothes.

He mused: ''It's because fashion has become so basic that it's the details that make the difference. No one has a problem with a T shirt from Zara, jeans from wherever. In the end it's going to be about whether you look like physically, and the finishing parts. The jewellery; but first the shoes.''