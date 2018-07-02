The V&A is set to stage the largest Christian Dior Exhibition in the UK.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London will become the new home of 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' in February 2019, the show displays the designers work spanning from 1947 to the present day.

This is the museum's biggest fashion exhibit since 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' in 2015, and demonstrates the history and impact of couturier.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Oriole Cullen - curator of Textiles and Fashion at the V&A - said: ''The V&A recognised Dior's important contribution to design history early on in his career, acquiring his sketches and garments from the 1950s onwards.''

About the designers influence during the 50s, she said: ''In their own individual ways, each of the house's successive artistic directors have referenced and reinterpreted Dior's own designs and continued the legacy of the founder, ensuring that the house of Christian Dior is at the forefront of fashion today. More than 70 years after its founding, the V&A's exhibition will celebrate the enduring influence of the house of Dior and uncover Dior's relationship with Britain.''

The exhibition will show over 500 items, with 200 rare haute couture garments, the objects include a dress worn by Princess Margaret on her 21st Birthday, and the Dior 'Bar' suit which was given to the museum in 1960.

The exhibit will include; the iconic designer's personal possessions, accessories, perfume, make up, photography, film illustrations and magazines that illustrate different aspects of each successive artistic director.

The show will reinvent the 'Christian Dior: Couturier du Reve' major exhibition as well as explore Dior's fascination with British culture.

The designer had previously taken inspiration from British architecture as well as British-designed ocean liners, including the Queen Mary.