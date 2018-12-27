Christian Bale - who is known for his commitment to his characters - insists there is no method to how he works and he just ''wings it'' on set.
Christian Bale just ''wings it'' on set.
The 'Vice' star has long been praised for his commitment to each character he takes on during his career but he insists he doesn't follow method acting and also doesn't ''really have a particular technique''.
Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: ''I always think, 'Oh, man, I can't do this. I dunno what I'm doing.' Everyone always says I'm a method actor; I'm not - you have to study Stanislavski [the Russian acting coach who developed a strict training system] to be a method actor. I just wing it. I don't really have a particular technique, I just go, 'Alright, let's see what happens now.'''
Meanwhile, Christian previously revealed how he believes it his obsession with his art form that makes him a great actor.
For his portrayal of insomniac Trevor Reznik in 'The Machinist', he lost 62 pounds reducing his body mass to just 120 pounds, whilst for his acclaimed performances as Batman in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy he built up his muscle and physique to be the Gotham City saviour.
However, Bale doesn't worry about the long-term effects his body transformations have on him because he feels as though he's ''invincible'' and he believes it is his total commitment to his work which allows him to give such memorable performances.
He shared: ''I keep thinking I'm invincible. I like obsession. I hope that it stays as healthy obsession. There's just always been an image which struck me incredibly. Jimi Hendrix playing guitar, eyes closed, looking like he's in ecstasy, creating beautiful music ... and I don't know if I imagined the blood or not but blood flowing from his fingers. I don't care if it really happened or not but the point for me is that he completely ignores the pain because of the ecstasy. I enjoy that level of obsession and think that viewers deserve performers to take it to that level if necessary.''
