Christian Bale's kids think his career is ''boring'' but like to visit him at work - because they love the food on offer.
The 45-year-old actor - who has Emmaline, 14, and Joseph, five, with wife Sibi Blazic - admitted his children think his career is ''boring'' but they enjoy spending time on set with him because there are always so many tasty treats available.
Christian said: ''My kids, they only want to go to craft service.
''The actual quote is, 'Dad, your work is really boring, but the craft service is good.' ''
The 'Dark Knight' actor revealed his kids have been extras in some of his movies, but then they get annoyed by him not ''getting it right'' and scenes having to be reshot.
He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They'll come to set and dress up and occasionally walk in the background and do that and they enjoy that, but then they also realise how many takes it takes usually and they're like, 'Are you kidding me?'
''My daughter has been there as an extra before and I'm walking past and she's going, 'Dad, get it right! Like, how many more times you got to do this?'''
Christian can next be seen in 'Le Mans '66' - which is also known as 'Ford v Ferrari' - alongside Matt Damon and his co-star admitted he isn't keen on taking his own four kids to work with him.
The 49-year-old actor - who is married to Luciana Barroso - said: ''It's not a great environment for kids. The bigger the movie is, everything kind of slows down... there's plenty of time in your life to work, you don't have to do it as a kid.''
