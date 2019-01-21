Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale has pledged to stop putting his body through extreme transformations.
Christian Bale has pledged to stop putting his body through extreme transformations.
The Oscar-winning actor has developed a reputation for losing and gaining weight for some of his most famous on-screen roles, but Christian thinks it's time he stops punishing his body, saying he must consider his ''mortality''.
He told the he Sunday Times newspaper: ''I can't keep doing it. I really can't. My mortality is staring me in the face.''
Christian, 44 - who has kids Joseph, four, and Emmeline, 13, with his wife Sibi Blazic - admitted that his family are now familiar with seeing his appearance change in dramatic fashion.
He shared: ''No matter what happens, my wife's seen it.
''My son loved the tummy. He would just bounce up and down on that a lot and headbutt it and bounce off it and fall to the floor.''
Christian won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
And the acclaimed star subsequently joked that Satan had influenced his portrayal of former US Vice President Dick Cheney in 'Vice'.
During his acceptance speech, Christian - who gained 40lbs, shaved his head and bleached his eyebrows for the movie - explained: ''[Director Adam McKay] said, 'I've got to be somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody'. So he went, 'Oh, that's got to be Bale.'
''To the competition, I will be cornering the market on charisma-free a***oles. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good, wouldn't it?
''Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...
Moses and the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses grew up together as brothers after the former was...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...
Irving Rosenfeld is a conman whose impressively deft criminal exploits have eluded authorities for years....