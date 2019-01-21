Christian Bale has pledged to stop putting his body through extreme transformations.

The Oscar-winning actor has developed a reputation for losing and gaining weight for some of his most famous on-screen roles, but Christian thinks it's time he stops punishing his body, saying he must consider his ''mortality''.

He told the he Sunday Times newspaper: ''I can't keep doing it. I really can't. My mortality is staring me in the face.''

Christian, 44 - who has kids Joseph, four, and Emmeline, 13, with his wife Sibi Blazic - admitted that his family are now familiar with seeing his appearance change in dramatic fashion.

He shared: ''No matter what happens, my wife's seen it.

''My son loved the tummy. He would just bounce up and down on that a lot and headbutt it and bounce off it and fall to the floor.''

Christian won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

And the acclaimed star subsequently joked that Satan had influenced his portrayal of former US Vice President Dick Cheney in 'Vice'.

During his acceptance speech, Christian - who gained 40lbs, shaved his head and bleached his eyebrows for the movie - explained: ''[Director Adam McKay] said, 'I've got to be somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody'. So he went, 'Oh, that's got to be Bale.'

''To the competition, I will be cornering the market on charisma-free a***oles. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good, wouldn't it?

''Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.''