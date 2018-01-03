Christian Bale wants a role in a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 43-year-old actor - who is most famous for portraying Batman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy - has spilled that he was in talks to star in the upcoming spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' after being contacted by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, whom he worked with previously on Steven Spielberg's 1987 coming-of-age war film 'Empire of the Sun'.

Although he didn't take up a role in the Han Solo-focused prequel, Bale is keen to be part of the sci-fi saga going forward because he is a huge fan of the franchise as are his family, wife Sibi Blazic, daughter Emmaline and son Joseph.

Discussing his 'Solo' offer on Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused, Bale said: ''Yes, [it was] very tempting. I not only love the films going back to my childhood but also have a very long relationship with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall because they did 'Empire of the Sun' many years back. There was discussion, [and] I hope there will be future discussions.

'''Star Wars' I'm a huge fan. Yeah 'Star Wars' really interests me. I've still got the Millennium Falcon, I've got the AT-AT. My daughter, her first love was Darth Vader. She absolutely adored Darth Maul. [She] stood near him at Disneyland and he growled and he's got those teeth and he stayed in character, really wonderful performance, and she was teeny and I thought, 'This is gonna scare the crap out of her, this is such a bad idea.' And then she stopped and she said, 'Daddy, I'm in love.' ''

Bale received universal acclaim for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter ego Batman in his three films but despite becoming a global icon due to his appearance as the DC Comics character he admits he's not a fan of superhero films.

And the British star has not watched his successor Ben Affleck as The Caped Crusader in the DC Extended Universe.

He said: ''I have not seen [Ben Affleck's Batman]. Yes I'm interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested but then I realised he just wanted to see the trailer. I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see. I have to confess I'm not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don't know why. I've not seen any of the 'Avengers' films or any of those films at all. I hear they're very good, but I'm quite happy just hearing they're very good.''