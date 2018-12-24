'Vice' actor Christian Bale may not be known for his comedic chops, but he's admitted he would love to work with 'The Big Short' filmmaker Adam McKay on one of his classic comedies.
Christian Bale would love to star in an Adam McKay comedy.
The 44-year-old actor has worked with the filmmaker on a number of more serious projects - including 'The Big Short' and new political drama 'Vice' - but he wouldn't turn down the chance to appear in one of the 'Anchorman' director's more lighthearted films.
He told Cinemablend: ''I'd be interested in working with [Adam McKay] on anything. He's shown an incredible ability to take things that most people would shy away from, un-cinematic, and make stunning films out of those.
''We've been able to do incredibly long hours and very tough films, but with the best of humor, and that's really quite remarkable. He's a really surprising individual, and a truly, astonishingly talented filmmaker.''
His comments come after McKay himself admitted he and his collaborator Robyn Wholey are both keen to get back into the world of comedy.
He said: ''After ['Vice'] and 'The Big Short', even though they both have comedy in them, without a doubt, my executive producer Robyn Wholey and I were laughing like, 'We need a comedy. We definitely do.' So you tell me what's the comedy is, and I'm in.''
The director revealed he looks back on teaming up with Will Ferrell in the likes of 'Step Brothers' and 'Talladega Nights' very fondly, and joked he needed to find a way to combine the laughter with serious issues.
He added: ''Oh God, yes, please. I miss those days. I mean 'Step Brothers', we laughed every single day. I mean, 'Talladega Nights', 'Anchorman', it was the best time.
''I just don't know, man. I mean, can we do a movie that funny about global warming? If we can, I'll do it! I'm trying to figure it out, trying to figure it out.''
