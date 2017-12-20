Christian Bale thinks America would be a much better place if there were more than just ''white dudes'' in positions of power.
Christian Bale thinks America would be much ''richer'' if there was more diversity among those in power.
The 'Hostiles' actor insisted a break away from ''white dudes'' being in control will lead to better culture and ''more interesting'' stories being told, and thinks the US can only become more ''beautiful and brilliant'' by recognising diversity in those at the top.
Speaking during an appearance at AOL Build in New York, he said: ''Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying 'Hey it's all white dudes who are running things.
''Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington, you know.'
''We're going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique ... that we recognise makes this such a beautiful, brilliant country.''
And the 43-year-old British actor - who has children Emmaline, 12, and three-year-old Joseph with wife Sibi Blazic - admitted the reason he relocated to the US is because he considers it a ''country of inclusion''.
He said: ''It's the reason why I moved here. It's the reason why my kids have American accents.''
Meanwhile, Christian's 'Hostiles' co-star Rosamund Pike recently admitted they had ''barely spoken'' while making the movie.
She said: ''He is intense in a wonderful way. We barely spoke off screen. He would keep a distance. Our characters in 'Hostiles' are quite dysfunctional but have this profound connection that we let happen without ever really talking about it.''
However, the 37-year-old actress would love to work with him again.
She added: ''I loved working with Christian because of this strange thing where we didn't really communicate, but yet I knew I could throw anything at him and he was just there. I would work with him again, any actress would.''
