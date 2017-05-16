Christa Campbell has confirmed the prequel to 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' will be released in time for Halloween.

'Leatherface', which serves as the origin story of the iconic thriller, reportedly spent two years on Lionsgate's shelf after being shot in 2015, according to screenrant.com.

However, now the producer has announced when fans can expect to see the movie in cinemas in the US.

Campbell tweeted: ''To all our leatherface fans out there. The movie will be released in October #texaschainsaw @latigrobman #LEATHERFACE (sic)''

The French directing duo, Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury - best known for critically-acclaimed thriller 'Inside', -will be helming the prequel to Tobe Hoopers' 1974 grandfather of the slasher genre.

The film follows a teenage version of the titular skin-lover back in 1970 who escapes a mental institution with a group of fellow patients kidnapping a young nurse on their escape.

'Leatherface', which is written by Seth M. Sherwood, will star Stephen Dorff who plays the sheriff who attempts to track down the escaped maniacs before they kill more people and Lili Taylor from 'The Conjuring' will portray the Sawyer family matriarch Verna.

Former British soap star Sam Strike has been confirmed to star in the origin story as the titular role and 'Iron Fist' star Finn Jones also has a part.

'Leatherface' will be the eighth film in the franchise and isn't the only one to show some of the origin story of the killer, but it will be the first that will go into detail about his teenage years and will develop why he turns into the skin-wearing murderer.

Millennium Films, which was behind 2013's 'Texas Chainsaw 3D', is producing the film along with Campbell, Lati Grobman and Carl Mazzacone for Lionsgate.