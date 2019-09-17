Chrissie Hynde wants a man.

The 68-year-old musician is looking for love but insisted she won't join any dating apps as she doesn't want a relationship with another celebrity.

Twice-married Chrissie told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''I feel like I'm 15. I feel good - come and get me, guys.

''I can't do a dating app, though. I don't want to do Raya as I don't want to go out with a celebrity.''

Chrissie has two children, Natalie, from her relationship with The Kinks' Ray Davies and Yasmin, from her marriage to Simple Minds' Jim Kerr. However, both daughters have now moved out and Chrissie admitted she has mixed feelings about living on her own.

She told Independent.co.uk : ''I live alone. I forget to put the radio on, or I can't find a station I like, or they're playing marching bands on Radio 3 and I'm like 'I can't listen to that!' Then I just turn it off.

''Living alone is hard work. You have to be diligent at all times. Because there is no conversation. But it frees up all this other time to explore other things. That's why I feel like I'm 15 now, because I live exactly like I did when I was 15, but I'm not worried about what I'm going to do with my life. All the hard stuff is behind me. All I have to worry about now is death.

''Loneliness is a really interesting subject. Just being able to do what you want and how great that is. I am a loner, I see that now.''

While Chrissie has no interest in dating a celebrity, she revealed that Bob Dylan once hit on her, under the guise of asking her to write with him.

She said: When I first started writing, I could only do it alone with a guitar,'' she says. ''I didn't know how to collaborate. [Bob said] 'Hey, we should write some tunes!' I didn't know how to write with someone. I blew it off man! I mean it was probably just a come on line. Bob comes on to everyone.''

Meanwhile, Chrissie - who will release new Pretenders album 'Hate For Sale' next year - quit alcohol, smoking and drugs at the age of 60 and insisted she doesn't miss any of them.

She said: ''Alcohol is the real demonic one. It's so insidious because it's everywhere and it's the gateway to more debauched drugs. You wake up and you're disgusted, and you throw it all away, and you say never again, and then you repeat it. And then there's the self-loathing. Now I'm not recovering, I'm fully recovered. I never think about it.''