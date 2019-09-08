Chrissie Hynde is ''annoyed'' by feminism.

The Pretenders star thinks the constant talk about women and power has become ''boring'' and she never set out to become the poster girl for women's rights.

She said: ''The whole gender thing has annoyed the f**k out of me lately. Everything you read says 'female', 'women', it's 'meh-meh-meh-meh'. It's becoming boring. I never felt discriminated against in my field, so it's hard for me to ... I just don't know what to say. I front a band - and my band are all traditionally guys for no other reason than I've auditioned for people but no women ever came forward, not because I ever said I'm looking for a male bass player. My head doesn't work that way. It's a weird one for me. I am the poster girl for feminism - for girls in rock, for girl guitar players, girls that front bands. I'm it and yet I don't have a stand on it because none of it bothers me, I just do my thing. That to me was the whole premise of the rock'n'roll ethic - just do your thing, be yourself.''

And the 68-year-old rocker thinks people are worried to say anything nowadays for fear how it could get twisted by someone else.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: ''People who aren't outspoken, but are articulate and have good things to say, they say, 'Don't say anything.' I've heard that from everyone I've met in this business. I've seen [this actor] in passing ... the conversation always goes back to, 'Best not to say anything any more.' Because it's not worth it. Let's say, as an example, you're doing a film and you have to promote it - so you go out and you say something that's taken the wrong way. 'Oh, I think Woody Allen's made some great films' - something innocent like that. You could sabotage the whole project for the entire film. So people feel that they just better don't say anything. I'm not saying I feel like that. I've always said what I wanted. I've never courted controversy, I'm not attention-grabbing. I don't seek headlines. I've always tried to keep a very low profile until I have to come back out and do my thing.''