Chrishell Stause has seemingly taken a swipe at estranged husband Justin Harley.

It was revealed last week the couple had gone their separate ways after two years of marriage and now the 'Selling Sunset' actress has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about how hard it can be to see people change.

The post featured a quote by Nishan Panwar which read: ''It's hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it's even harder remembering who they used to be.''

A number of Chrishell's famous friends including Molly Burnett, Brittany Cartwright, Alicia Minshew and Tracey Bregman posted messages of support such as ''stay strong'' and ''sending love'', or simply just heart emojis, underneath the post.

The 'This Is Us' actor filed for divorce in November, citing irreconcilable differences, and listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019.

However, the split has left friends confused as the pair have been spotted publicly together many times since July and attended a pre-Golden Globes party together just a week before Justin - who has a 15-year-old daughter with Lindsay Koman, who he was married to from 2004-2012 - submitted his filing.

A source said: ''People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks.

''Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.''

However, other insiders are unsurprised by the news, saying that the pair are ''fundamentally incompatible''.

A source said: ''In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out.''

Justin and Chrishell, 38, started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017.