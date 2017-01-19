The Grammy winner will reportedly be among the headliners in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and Friday.

According to the New York Daily News, the 34-year-old agreed to sing at the event last week (ends14Jan17), but wanted to keep it "a big secret" to avoid criticism.

Inauguration organisers reportedly reached out to Michele and asked to perform the song Intentional alongside Travis Greene, Jonathan MCReynolds, and Tye Tribbett. Two of the singers declined, but Michele agreed.

Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, Sam Moore, and 3 Doors Down, have been confirmed as performers at the 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration on the eve of Trump's inauguration, while child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes will hit the stage at his launch event on Friday (20Jan17).