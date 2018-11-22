Chris Zylka is hoping to focus on getting his acting career back on track after splitting from Paris Hilton.
Chris Zylka plans to focus on his career after splitting from Paris Hilton.
The 'Leftovers' actor let his work sit on the backburner during his relationship with the heiress and didn't film anything after they got engaged in January.
But now the pair have gone their separate ways, the 33-year-old actor is now pursuing some projects he's been offered, sources told TMZ.
Chris filmed 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' before he began dating Paris and it's due for release soon and he will have the time to promote the project alongside co-star Natalie Portman.
It was recently claimed Chris wants Paris' engagement ring back but the 37-year-old heiress refused as it was a gift from a friend of hers, celebrity jeweller Michael Greene.
A source close to the couple said: ''The ring is hers.''
However a spokesperson for the star insists Chris did buy the ring and ''has his own money''.
Meanwhile, sources previously claimed that the broken engagement didn't come as a surprise because no one ever expected the pair to make it down the aisle.
An insider said: ''This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents. They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all.
''Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris ... They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship moved very fast, and she realised it wasn't right for her. She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's the early sixties and 17-year-old Cathleen Harris has decided on what she wants for...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Just 10 years after Sam Raimi's now-iconic Spider-man, Marvel has decided to tell the character's...
After the guilty-pleasure success of 2010's Piranha 3D, the quickly slapped-together trailer for this sequel...
Peter Parker is a socially unpopular high-school boy who lives with his Uncle Ben and...
Peter Parker, at first glance, seems like a normal high schooler. However, he is a...
As a young boy, Peter Parker's parents, Richard and Mary, sent their son to live...
As this scruffy coming-of-age sex comedy turns into a horror movie, the combination is completely...