Chris Zylka plans to focus on his career after splitting from Paris Hilton.

The 'Leftovers' actor let his work sit on the backburner during his relationship with the heiress and didn't film anything after they got engaged in January.

But now the pair have gone their separate ways, the 33-year-old actor is now pursuing some projects he's been offered, sources told TMZ.

Chris filmed 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' before he began dating Paris and it's due for release soon and he will have the time to promote the project alongside co-star Natalie Portman.

It was recently claimed Chris wants Paris' engagement ring back but the 37-year-old heiress refused as it was a gift from a friend of hers, celebrity jeweller Michael Greene.

A source close to the couple said: ''The ring is hers.''

However a spokesperson for the star insists Chris did buy the ring and ''has his own money''.

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed that the broken engagement didn't come as a surprise because no one ever expected the pair to make it down the aisle.

An insider said: ''This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents. They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all.

''Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris ... They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship moved very fast, and she realised it wasn't right for her. She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.''