Chris Zylka is ''still deeply in love'' with Paris Hilton.

The 33-year-old actor was engaged to the socialite and DJ from January last year until their split in November, and sources now claim the star hasn't moved on from their relationship, and would love to ''have her back''.

An insider said: ''He is still deeply in love with Paris and really would love nothing more than to have her back. He tells friends she is the love of his life.''

The 'Leftovers' star was believed to have been seen on a date with a mystery woman earlier this week, but the insider insists she is just a friend, and Chris' heart is solely with his former fiancée.

The source added to DailyMail.com: ''He was not on a date. He was having lunch with one of his guy friends and his girlfriend, but the photographer only got those two in the picture.''

Although Chris may still be pining for 37-year-old Paris, the blonde beauty seems to have put the relationship behind her, as she's recently spoken about her intentions to keep her whopping $2 million 20-karat diamond engagement ring.

Paris says she won't give the ring back to Chris even if he asks for it, because she insists it was ''free'', and that he didn't actually pay for it himself.

When asked if she would give Chris back the ring, she said: ''It's mine.''

And when asked if that meant she forked over the $2 million asking price, she added: ''It was free.''

Her comments come after she previously insisted she would be keeping the ring, as the jeweller got ''millions of dollars'' in free publicity thanks to her social media posts about the sparkler.

She said: ''The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It's pretty sick.''

And when asked if she got to keep the ring, Paris added: ''Yes. Diamonds are a girl's best friend.''