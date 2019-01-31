Chris Tucker has confirmed 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works.

The 47-year-old actor stars as Detective James Carter in the action comedy franchise alongside Jackie Chan as Chief Inspector Yan Naing Lee and Tucker has revealed that he and his co-star are ''working on a few things for the script'' for a new installment and it ''looks like it's getting together''.

Speaking on Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore's 'Winging It' podcast, he said: ''It's not in pre-production. We're working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it. We're trying to get it together. It looks like it's getting together right.''

The buddy cop franchise kicked off in 1998 with Brett Ratner's film which saw the two police officers from Los Angeles and Hong Kong respectively thrown together to bust an international crime syndicate.

The last film, 'Rush Hour 3', was released in 2017 but fans hopes of a sequel were raised when Chan, 64, spilled that work was underway on new story stated the next chapter of the franchise was underway.

The 'Police Story' star is adamant that his and Tucker's motivation to return to their characters is ''not about the money'' but because they love their alter egos and they want to make one more film before they're too old to.

He said: ''It's not about the money! It's about being the right time to make it. Otherwise, 'Rush Hour 4' we're all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, 'Before we get old, please do 'Rush Hour 4'.''