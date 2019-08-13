Chris Sullivan wants to ''challenge'' stereotypical ideas of male fashion.

The 'This Is Us' actor has been making bold fashion statements on the red carpet - including wearing bright colours, nail varnish and make-up - because he thinks it is important to go against what is perceived as ''normal'' for men and women.

In an interview with Variety, he said: ''[I'm] a cisgendered middle-aged white man [but I want to wear things that] might go against the stereotypical 'straight white male' fashion choice.

''I think now it's an important time for all of us to challenge those tropes, or what is 'normal,' or what is 'male' or 'female.' ''

The 39-year-old star is a particular fan of golfwear brand Loudmouth - which he joked has an ''appropriate title for a favourite clothing company'' of his - and his main target with his outfits is to ''have fun'' and push the boundaries of a particular dress code.

He said: ''The goal for me, always, is to have fun, and to kind of intentionally be unexpected and go against the dress code a little bit.''

At last year's Emmys, Chris wore a metallic Mr. Turk suit to attend the Emmy's, paired with bracelets and statement gold nail polish but some aspects of his look didn't quite come together in the way he'd hoped.

He said: ''Our hair and makeup team at 'This Is Us' had made me a mohawk to wear. I couldn't apply it correctly.

''On the way out the door, I had [my wife's make-up artist] give me a smokey eye, which I think brought the whole thing together.''