Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Reichard are preparing for the arrival of a baby boy.

The 39-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife are set to have their first child together, posting their child's sonogram on the photo-sharing platform.

Chris - who stars as Toby on the NBC drama 'This Is Us' - captioned the image: ''It's TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!! Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I'm just so [snoring emoji] so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment...life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love (sic)''

Chris has risen to international fame on the back of his role in 'This Is Us', which also stars the likes of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz.

And the acclaimed actor is determined to make the most of his success and potential influence.

Chris - who was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 - shared: ''The word 'namaste' means 'the light in me reflects the light in you' and I think the thing that makes people attractive are the people who shine their light and the people who can recognise that light in others.

''We all want to be recognised, we all want that light in us to be recognised, because it exists and it longs for connection.

''I think Toby does both of those things. I think that's what love is.''