Chris Rock's 'Saw' reboot will begin filming next week.

It was previously announced that the 54-year-old comedian-and-actor has partnered with Lionsgate to create ''a really intense and twisted'' re-imagining of the $1 billion horror franchise, which consists of eight feature films and was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Now, the new film's director Darren Lynn Bousman - who previously helmed 'Saw II', 'Saw III' and 'Saw IV' - has announced that production on the horror will begin in ''just a few days'' and has teased that ''no one is ready'' for the ''insanity'' in the forthcoming reboot.

Bousman, 40, posted on Twitter: ''Start shooting the new Saw film in just a few days. Something I never thought I be typing again! Gotta be honest. No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen!''

The original series follows psychopathic serial killer John Kramer, known as the 'Jigsaw Killer' or 'Jigsaw', who traps his victims in horrifically perilous situations that he calls ''games'' to test their will to live through physical and psychological torment in a bid to rehabilitate them for their perceived sins.

Announcing the reboot, Rock said: ''I've been a fan of 'Saw' since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.''

The Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake, added: ''This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous 'Saw' films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.''

The remake is slated for release on Halloween 2020 and the screenplay will be penned by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who wrote the script for the eight instalment of the franchise 'Jigsaw', based on a story by Rock.