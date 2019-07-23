Chris Rock's 'Saw' reboot has been moved forward to May 2020.

The re-imagining of the $1 billion horror franchise, which will be helmed by director Darren Lynn Bousman, was due to hit the big screen on October 23, 2020, but is now slated for release on May 15, 2020.

The movie will star Chris, 54, as well as Samuel L. Jackson and the screenplay has been penned by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who wrote the script for the eighth instalment of the franchise, 'Jigsaw', based on a story by Rock.

It was previously announced that the Chris had partnered with Lionsgate to create ''a really intense and twisted'' reboot of the series, which already comprises eight feature films and was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Bousman, 40, previously teased that ''no one is ready'' for the ''insanity'' in the forthcoming remake.

The filmmaker previously posted on Twitter: ''Start shooting the new Saw film in just a few days. Something I never thought I be typing again! Gotta be honest. No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen!''

The original series follows psychopathic serial killer John Kramer, known as the 'Jigsaw Killer' or 'Jigsaw', who traps his victims in horrifically perilous situations that he calls ''games'' to test their will to live through physical and psychological torment in a bid to rehabilitate them for their perceived sins.

Announcing the reboot, Rock said: ''I've been a fan of 'Saw' since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.''