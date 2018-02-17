Chris Rock has revealed that Rihanna rejected him when he tried to chat her up.
Chris Rock was rejected by Rihanna after he tried to chat her up.
The 53-year-old stand-up comedian revealed that he tried to chat up the 29-year-old singer at a party after his 2016 divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock but Rihanna was not impressed due to their age difference.
Speaking in his new Netflix special 'Chris Rock: Tamborine', he said: ''After my divorce was final, I was at a party and I saw Rihanna.
''I was like, 'OK, let's start this again. Let me say what's up', right?' And I'm like, 'How you doing, Rihanna?'''
Chris then quipped to the audience: ''Do you ever forget how old you are? Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts.
''She didn't even register me as a d**k-carrying member of society. Like, I would have had an easier time f***ing Aretha Franklin.''
Chris has previously joked about having no chance romantically with Rihanna.
While hosting the Academy Awards in February 2016, Chris spoke about stars who were boycotting the ceremony due to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and singled out Jada Pinkett Smith in particular.
He said: ''Jada said she's not coming. Isn't she on a TV show?
''Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited.''
Chris also spoke about his divorce, blaming himself for the split after cheating on his wife.
He said: ''These last few years have been crazy for me. Don't clap for that s**t unless you're a lawyer.
''You don't wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love, hold tight. Commit.
''I wasn't kind. I had an attitude, I thought, ''I pay for everything, I can do what I want.'' That s**t don't f**cking work! I just thought I was the s**t.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Both engaging and eye-opening, this spirited documentary recounts an outrageous story with humour and honesty,...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
French beauty Marion and radio presenter Mingus have a wonderfully healthy relationship at home with...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
Delpy follows her wonderful 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris with a sequel that perhaps...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Why is it that comedies about middle-aged men regressing to their childhood so rarely, if...
Chris Rock hosts this exploration into hair issues in the African-American community, talking to celebrities,...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...