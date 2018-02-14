Comedian Chris Rock has admitted he was addicted to porn and described it as being ''sexually autistic''.
The 53-year-old comedian has opened up about his addiction to X-rated material in his first stand-up special in nearly a decade on new show 'Tamborine', admitting that he was looking for a very specific type of girl at the time.
Chris - who says he's ''a lot better now'' - said: ''I was addicted to porn. When you watch too much porn, you know what happens?
''You become, like, sexually autistic. You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues. You get desensitised.
''When you start watching porn, any porn will do. Then, later one, you're all f**ked up and you need a perfect porn cocktail to get you off.
''I was so f**ked up, like, I needed an Asian girl with a black girl's ass that speaks Spanish just to get my d**k to move an inch. I'm a lot better now.''
In 2016, Chris and his wife of 18 years Malaak Compton-Rock finalised their divorce.
The comedian also admitted that it was his fault the marriage failed and that he cannot understand why men cheat.
He said: ''It's my fault, because I'm a f**king a**hole. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude, I thought, 'I pay for everything, I can do what I want'.
''That s**t don't f**king work. I just thought I was the s**t. I didn't play the tambourine.
''It's f**ked up. When guys cheat, it's like we want something new. But then you know what happens?
''Your woman finds out, and now she's new - she is never the same again. So now you have new, but you have a bad new.
''Some of these lessons you've just got to learn. Like, I brought this s**t on myself.
''Nobody told me to go ho up. I brought this s**t on myself, and you've got to learn some lessons, some man lessons.''
