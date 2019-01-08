Chris Rock has ruled himself out of hosting the Oscars again but thinks Steve Martin should step up for the job.
Chris Rock has ruled himself out of hosting the Oscars again.
The 53-year-old comic - who previously fronted the Academy Awards in 2005 and 2016 - insisted he has no desire to step in and anchor Hollywood's biggest night, which is currently without a lead presenter following Kevin Hart's departure last month following an outcry over previous homophobic comments.
Instead, Chris thinks Steve Martin - who has previously hosted the Oscars three times, most recently with Alec Baldwin in 2010 - should return to the helm once again.
Spotting the 'Father of the Bride' star in the crowd at the New York Film Critics Circle awards dinner at Tao Downtown in Manhattan on Monday (07.01.19), Chris exclaimed: ''Steve Martin, you should host the Oscars! You were the best. I'm not doing that s**t! You're not getting me.''
Kevin recently insisted he has no plans to step back into the hosting role, despite talk show host Ellen Degeneres telling him she phoned the Academy and asked for him to be reinstated.
He said: ''I don't have time to prepare and do it correctly.''
The presenter had told him when he appeared on her eponymous show last week that she had received a positive response to her call.
She said on the show: ''I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars.
''The Academy is saying what can we do to make this happen.''
Recalling what the Academy told her, she said: ''We want him to host, whatever we can do, we'd be thrilled.''
The 39-year-old star - who has 13-month-old Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish and Hendrix, 13, and 11-year-old Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart - initially promised to reconsider his decision, before later reaffirming his decision to step down.
He told Ellen: ''You have put a lot of things on my mind.
''Leaving here, I'm promising you I'm evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have. ''I'm glad that I had it here. And I'm glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be.
''Let me assess, just to sit in the space and really think and you and I will talk before anything else.That's my plan.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Both engaging and eye-opening, this spirited documentary recounts an outrageous story with humour and honesty,...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
French beauty Marion and radio presenter Mingus have a wonderfully healthy relationship at home with...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
Delpy follows her wonderful 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris with a sequel that perhaps...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Why is it that comedies about middle-aged men regressing to their childhood so rarely, if...
Chris Rock hosts this exploration into hair issues in the African-American community, talking to celebrities,...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...