Chris Pratt is ''praying'' for Kevin Smith after the director suffered a massive heart attack.

The 47-year-old filmmaker revealed on social media he had been hospitalised and almost ''died'' on Sunday (25.02.18) and though the 'Jurassic World' star doesn't know the 'Clerks' helmsman ''too good'', he sent a kind message to reassure Kevin he was in his thoughts because he has always been a big inspiration to him.

Chris tweeted: ''Kevin we don't each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I'm praying my ass for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer.

''Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I'm tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I'd be inspired.(sic)''

The 'Chasing Amy' director's friend, Tom Arnold, vowed to be there and support his pal however he needed it.

He posted: ''Whatever you need buddy.

''@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we've got him covered too. (sic)''

Lily Rose Depp, who starred in Kevin's film 'Yoga Hosers' alongside his daughter Harley Quinn Smith sent him a message via Instagram.

She wrote: ''So scary but so glad you are OK!''

Jack Osbourne and 'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard were among other stars to send their best wishes to the director.

Jack tweeted: ''Hey @ThatKevinSmith just sending you some love. Speedy recovery man.(sic)''

And Finn posted: ''Yes, please stay awhile longer. Glad you are still here, and still graceful.''