'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' has hit $711.5 million at the worldwide box office.

The huge dinosaur blockbuster sequel - which follows from 2015's 'Jurassic World' and the original trilogy in the adrenaline fueled franchise - was released across 17 additional territories over the weekend.

This included North America, where the film opened with $150 million, while the movie has already pulled in over $560 million across the world.

It comes after its predecessor ended its box office run with $1 billion internationally, and a $652 million haul in North America.

The latest installment in the series sees Chris Pratt return as Owen Grady opposite Bryce Dallas Howard's dinosaur rights activist Claire Dearing.

Pratt - who has a five-year-old son called Jack with his estranged wife Anna Faris - recently revealed that he and his son have bonded over their mutual love of dinosaurs.

He shared: ''Jack came to visit me on set. He's five-and-a-half now and being on set has just kind of become old hat. To him, it's just like anyone who went with their mom or dad to work.

''Putting a movie together can be very slow and monotonous, so you need to try and bring your kids to set on a day when there's a big stunt going on or a big action sequence. Otherwise it's a bit like watching paint dry.''

Being on set was tough at times though, as Pratt previously admitted he got hurt during filming after taking on his own stunts.

He admitted to Closer magazine: ''I actually got hurt a lot making 'Jurassic World'. I popped my elbow out, pulled both my hamstrings and did something to my heel.

''There were a lot of injuries but I got through it with a lot of ice and ibruprofen - it was all worth it. This was the closest I will ever get to being a professional athlete, which is a big deal for me.''