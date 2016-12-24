Chris Pratt was accidentally ''fully naked'' in his shower scene in 'Passengers'.

The 37-year-old actor - who stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the sci-fi movie - was so eager to finish the final part of that he took off the cover protecting his modesty and flashed the cast and crew because he was so desperate to get home.

He told USA Today: ''There was one moment where I'm in the shower. It was the last scene we shot at the very end of a long week. I just remember I had this like dance belt on which is essentially glued or taped to the front to cover up that part.

:And the water rolling down and it kept coming undone. And so I was like, 'Just stop, forget it.'

And I did the whole scene. I was actually fully naked.

And I knew everyone could see it. I didn't care, I wanted to go home.''

Meanwhile, Chris - who has Jack, four, with his wife Anna Faris - previously admitted he had to do ''really deep mental preparation'' to appear nude in the movie.

He shared: ''It's a really deep mental preparation needed to show your butt on camera. I'm naked for some parts of this movie.''

Chris got on really well with Jennifer when they worked together on set, sometimes for 17 hour days.

He added: ''It was an amazing experience, and it's just the two of us, almost through the whole movie. It was really long hours but we had a good time. We spent a lot of time just laughing and bonding over our mutual interests, mostly the movie 'Dumb and Dumber'.

''It's crazy cause you get thrown into a situation where you spend 16 hours, 17 hours a day with somebody. You realise you spend more time, in the course of four months, with this new person than you may with somebody you've known your whole life.''