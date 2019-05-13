Chris Pratt and his partner Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning to invite lots of celebrities to their wedding later this year.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger want a ''star-studded'' wedding.
The loved-up couple are hoping to walk down the aisle later this year and, although they haven't done much in terms of planning, they're keen to invite ''some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood'' to their nuptials.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Katherine and Chris are enjoying the planning of their wedding. The couple plans to have a star-studded event filled with family and some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.
''Katherine and Chris want the wedding to also be fun, as the couple always has a good time together.
''Katherine has been in charge of most of the wedding planning as Chris had been promoting his movie, but he does give suggestions and helps when he can.''
While the 39-year-old actor has been busy promoting his new blockbuster 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', Katherine has been relying on her mother Maria Shriver to help her get things organised for their big day.
Maria, 69, said: ''[Wedding planning is] fun.
''I think it's always great to celebrate love. It's the most important thing in the world. You learn unconditional love ideally from your mother and then if you find it in your life, you're blessed.''
The 'Jurassic World' star announced he'd popped the question to Katherine - who is 10 years younger than him - on Instagram in January when he shared a photograph of the brunette beauty's diamond jewel on her ring finger.
He captioned the post: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''
This won't be the first time Chris has tied the knot as he was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he has six-year-old son Jack, from 2009 until 2018.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...