Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger want a ''star-studded'' wedding.

The loved-up couple are hoping to walk down the aisle later this year and, although they haven't done much in terms of planning, they're keen to invite ''some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood'' to their nuptials.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Katherine and Chris are enjoying the planning of their wedding. The couple plans to have a star-studded event filled with family and some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

''Katherine and Chris want the wedding to also be fun, as the couple always has a good time together.

''Katherine has been in charge of most of the wedding planning as Chris had been promoting his movie, but he does give suggestions and helps when he can.''

While the 39-year-old actor has been busy promoting his new blockbuster 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', Katherine has been relying on her mother Maria Shriver to help her get things organised for their big day.

Maria, 69, said: ''[Wedding planning is] fun.

''I think it's always great to celebrate love. It's the most important thing in the world. You learn unconditional love ideally from your mother and then if you find it in your life, you're blessed.''

The 'Jurassic World' star announced he'd popped the question to Katherine - who is 10 years younger than him - on Instagram in January when he shared a photograph of the brunette beauty's diamond jewel on her ring finger.

He captioned the post: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

This won't be the first time Chris has tied the knot as he was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he has six-year-old son Jack, from 2009 until 2018.