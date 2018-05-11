Chris Pratt is to receive the 2018 MTV Movie TV Generation Award on June 18, for his outstanding contribution film and the small screen.
Chris Pratt will be honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The 'Jurassic World' actor is set to receive the accolade - which celebrates those who have showcased their outstanding talent to the film and television world - at the star-studded ceremony, which will be hosted by 'Girls Trip' actress Tiffany Haddish, on June 18 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Chris reacted to the news by joking that he's made a speech almost an hour long.
Replying to MTV News Correspondent, Josh Horowitz, on Twitter, who said he put in a good word for him, Chris quipped: ''I love you Josh! Thanks MTV!! I just cut my speech down to a brisk 45 minutes #GenerationAward (sic)''
The 38-year-old star has starred in several blockbuster movies and hit TV shows over the years, to great acclaim.
He reached the big time in 2014, when he stared in computer-animated adventure comedy 'The Lego Movie' and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy', in which he portrayed Star-Lord, which went on to have a much celebrated sequel in 2017, and his superhero alter ego most recently appeared in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
On the small screen, the Hollywood star is known for past roles in 'Parks and Recreation', 'Everwood' and 'The O.C.'
Chris - who has five-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - follows in the footsteps of the likes of his 'Avengers' co-star Robert Downey Jr.,Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Mike Myers in being handed the prestigious accolade by MTV.
Last year saw the 'Fast & Furious' franchise become the first movie recipient of the prize, with cast members including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, picking up the gong on the night.
