Chris Pratt has sarcastically praised Katherine Schwarzenegger on her burnt cooking.

The 'Jurassic World' actor couldn't resist a playful dig at his wife over the weekend after she tried too make him a ''bagel bite'' and it's safe to say things didn't really go to plan.

Sharing a snap of the very burnt bagel on Instagram, he quipped: ''Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all.

''To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up... and keep moving forward'.

''As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here.

''Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.''

Katherine didn't get offended by the playful post, as she replied and jokingly suggested the poor skills were just a ploy on her part.

She commented: ''Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously revealed the 40-year-old actor keeps her calm, and suggested would be a lot more manic and stressful if she didn't have him by her side.

She recently said: ''I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone.

''There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. Being around people who are just very - my husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK.' ''