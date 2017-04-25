Chris Pratt thinks 'Suicide Squad's ''flaw'' was ''introducing too many characters''.

The DC Comics super villain ensemble movie was met with mixed reviews when it was released last year, and 37-year-old actor Chris - who stars as Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' from rival comic book company Marvel - has said one of the drawbacks in the feature was that audiences didn't have time to connect with the onslaught of fresh faces.

Chris said of 'Suicide Squad': ''I really like all the Warner Bros. movies. I think they're really cool and I'm not a real tough critic on those movies. But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in 'Suicide Squad'. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters.''

Chris then went on to compare the character development in 'Suicide Squad' with Marvel's first ensemble venture 'Avengers', which built up its characters in their own standalone movies first.

Speaking to io9.com, Chris added: ''It's like hardwood. They grew it really slowly so it's strong. They didn't create 'The Avengers' first. They did 'Iron Man'. And they tested it to make sure it worked. Then they did ['Iron Man 2'] and ['Iron Man 3'], then they did ['Captain America'], and then they did 'Thor'. And they created a thirst for these characters, and that's when they put them in 'The Avengers'.''

Meanwhile, 'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer previously said he wished he had a ''time machine'' so he could make key changes to the movie.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Wish I had a time machine.

''I'd make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC [Comics].

''I'm a high school dropout and used to paint houses for a living. I'm lucky to have the job I have. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve. Real talk.''