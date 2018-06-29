Chris Pratt is ''smitten'' with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the 28-year-old author ''really like each other'' but their romance is very new.

A source told E! News: ''It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so. They both really like each other. Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far.''

Chris recently split from his wife of eight years, Anna Faris, with the couple sharing the sad news in a statement last year.

He said: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''

Meanwhile, Anna previously insisted she is still ''great friends'' with Chris.

She said: ''We're great. He's amazing. We're great friends and we always will be.''

And the blonde beauty admits she never ''bought into'' the idea that Chris had to be both her husband and her best friend.

She shared: ''I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend - it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another.''