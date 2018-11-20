'Jurassic World' star Chris Pratt is reportedly set to play Simon Templar in a relaunch of 'The Saint'.
Chris Pratt is reportedly set to star in a relaunch of 'The Saint'.
The 39-year-old actor is in talks with Paramount to play Simon Templar, a Robin Hood-like character who targets corrupt politicians, drug dealers and other criminals using his charm and various aliases to commit his crimes for good.
Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura wants to bring 'The Saint' back to the screen' and has made Pratt his number one choice.
The character was first created by novelist Leslie Charteris and featured in a series of books published between 1928 and 1963.
Templar was brought to life off the page in some radio dramas in the 1940s and several films but it was Sir Roger Moore's portrayal of Templar in the 1960s TV series 'The Saint' which is best remembered.
In 1997, Val Kilmer portrayed the character on the big screen but his portrayal - which lacked much of the humour and wit of previous incarnations - was panned by critics and earned him a Golden Raspberry Award nomination for Worst Actor for his performance in the film.
If Pratt does take on the role then it will be the fourth major franchise that he is part of.
The actor portrays Star-Lord in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films and other movies in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Owen Grady in the 'Jurassic World' series and mini-brick hero Emmet Brickowski in 'The Lego Movie' series.
