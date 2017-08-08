Chris Pratt was in ''great spirits'' when he was seen out just weeks before he announced his split from Anna Faris.

The news of the couple going their separate ways shocked fans including those who had seen the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star at the premiere and after-party for Aubrey Plaza's new movie 'Ingrid Goes West'.

One insider said: ''He was friendly, outgoing and playful ... I was surprised by how he looked to actually be having fun, and that he was there voluntarily.''

Whilst another source added to People magazine: ''Chris seemed different, like he was 'free' almost. He said no to pictures though, which is weird because he always likes to take photos with fans. But he was in great spirits and was mingling with everyone he knew, like Amy, Aubrey and that whole crew. They were together the whole night.''

Chris and Anna - who share four-year-old son Jack - announced their split on Sunday (06.08.17) in a statement posted to Facebook.

It read: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''

A similar post was shared on Anna's Twitter account.

Only a few months prior, Chris had gushed about his wife Anna.

Speaking back in late April at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, he said: ''I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.

''We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded.''