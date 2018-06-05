Chris Pratt thinks 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the sort of ''two-hour chunk'' of entertainment that people need to escape real-life worries.

The 38-year-old actor has reprised the role of Owen Grady for the new movie, and Chris has revealed why he thinks people ought to watch the JA Bayona-directed film.

Speaking to Channel 24, Chris explained: ''Science and technology and profit ... it's a dangerous mix. And so if you put them all together, if you look at how it's relevant, you can point to a lot of areas in the world today where those three things are being mixed in a way that's potentially catastrophic.

''That's why we need amazing, two-hour chunks of entertainment at the movies. So come and enjoy our catastrophe so you can escape your own.''

Meanwhile, Bayona recently hailed the influence of the franchise's creator Steven Spielberg, saying he has helped to hold the 'Jurassic World' series together.

Bayona, 43, believes Spielberg has helped to bring continuity to the film series, which has used a number of different directors over the years.

He explained: ''I think in these movies you have a voice, which is Steven Spielberg.

''I think he created the franchise, he supervised all the movies and he is, all the time, supervising the biggest decisions, the most important decisions. We're always taking consideration of that.

''I think somehow he set up the tone and the mood, and for me that was the reference. Expanding the story that he did in the first movie. I was doing 'Jurassic World 2' but I was also doing 'Jurassic Park 5'.''