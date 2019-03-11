Chris Pratt is ''very involved'' with the planning of his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The couple got engaged in January and are having an ''exciting and fun'' time preparing for their big day, with the 29-year-old author's famous parents, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and mum Maria Shriver, also playing a huge role in the planning.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Katherine said: ''I think that you know, for me, my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved, so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].''

Just days ago, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor admitted that he was struggling to find the time to sit down with his fiancee and go over ideas for their upcoming wedding, as he's so busy with his Hollywood career.

Asked if he's had any time to get down to business when it comes to planning his nuptials, he said: ''Oh, barely!''

The 39-year-old star only has a few months left to prepare, as he previously claimed he and Katherine were aiming to walk down the aisle later this year.

He said: ''We're maybe [thinking of a] fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done.''

The 'Jurassic World' star announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.

He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

And Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - is thrilled for the couple and has even offered to officiate their wedding.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'

''I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love with Jack, I'm just so happy. We're all really happy. I knew that it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other. They're both f***ing amazing people, the truth is there isn't any bitterness.''