Chris Pratt's four-year-old son prefers Spider-Man to Star-Lord.

The 37-year-old actor plays the role of Star-Lord in the Marvel comics movie franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy', but despite having a superhero for a dad, his son Jack - whom he has with his actress wife Anna Faris - much prefers Peter Parker and his red and blue Lyrca-clad alter ego.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Chris said of his son: ''He knows the first part of the film. I don't know if he thinks it is cool but he has seen the movies that I am in. He knows that I am Star-Lord. But as a matter of fact when I ask him 'who is your favourite superhero Star-Lord', he says 'no Spider-Man'. He just likes Spider-Man better.''

It isn't the first time the 'Jurassic World' star has spoken about his son's love for superheroes either, as he previously claimed the youngster loves Marvel movies and is impressed by watching is dad act as a ''hero'' on television.

Chris said previously: ''He's a huge movie fan and a Marvel fan and he gets it. He sits through movies. He loves the story.

''You know, we're just mom and dad at home but on TV, we get to be heroes.''

Meanwhile Chris - who has been promoting the second instalment of the franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' - recently said having his wife and son with him on the promotional tour has brought him ''back down to earth'', as he admitted being a movie star can sometimes feel like you've got your ''head in the clouds''.

He said: ''That has been the best part of this world tour by far. It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you realise what it feels like to have your head in the clouds.

''You go with the flow and things come and go and you're not even there to record or observe them.

''So when your family bring you back down to earth you get to experience this - or at least I do - in a while different way. When they are present with me, I get to be present with me as well.''