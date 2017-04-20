Chris Pratt's son is a ''huge'' Marvel fan.

The 37-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie from the comic book franchise, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', and says his four-year-old son Jack - whom he has with his actress wife Anna Faris - is impressed by what his dad does for a living.

He said: ''He's a huge movie fan and a Marvel fan and he gets it. He sits through movies. He loves the story.

You know, we're just mom and dad at home but on TV, we get to be heroes.''

Despite being such a big admirer of his father's films, Chris hasn't shown him the latest movie but he said he was at home watching the first one.

He added: ''In fact, he's at home right now with his babysitter watching the first one.''

The hunky star was then quizzed on how the youngster is coping with his parents being in the spotlight, and he said it's just something he's going to have to get used to.

He told ET Canada: ''It's his world. He's growing up in the circus whether he likes it or not.''

Chris was joined at the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday (19.04.17) with his wife Anna and she gushed about how ''in awe'' she is of her husband's acting.

She said: ''I'm in awe. On the way here I was so much more nervous than Chris was ... I felt like I've always known he's a brilliant actor. And now I feel like the rest of the world is getting to see that. I'm so thrilled about this movie.''

Chris recently said having his wife and son with him on the promotional tour has brought him ''back down to earth'', as he admitted being a movie star can sometimes feel like you've got your ''head in the clouds''.

He said: ''That has been the best part of this world tour by far. It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you realise what it feels like to have your head in the clouds.

''You go with the flow and things come and go and you're not even there to record or observe them.

''So when your family bring you back down to earth you get to experience this - or at least I do - in a while different way. When they are present with me, I get to be present with me as well.''