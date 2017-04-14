Chris Pratt has revealed that he likes to listen to sad country music when he is away from his wife and son.
Chris Pratt likes to ''wallow in his sorrow''.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is a big fan of country music and particularly enjoys listening to sad songs when he's away working and missing his wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, four.
He said: ''I like a good story and also to wallow in my sorrow sometimes.
''I travel a lot and if I'm missing my wife and son, I'll listen to a little bit of Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, some good sad country music.
''It helps me sit down and have a nice cry... I don't really sit and cry but I like a good story.
''I've also been listening to a band called Needtobreathe a lot lately, probably more than anything else. I listen to them when I run.''
The 37-year-old actor works hard to retain his toned physique with body conditioning, cardio, hot yoga and circuit training, but likes to relax his regime and have a little fun if he knows he's got a break from making movies.
He said: ''It's all about having an understanding of how long it will take to get into that peak shape.
''When I'm not working, I'll have a little more fun and be less strict, and then when it comes to it I give myself ample amounts of time to get there.''
But that doesn't mean Chris enjoys all the exercise he does.
He admitted: ''[I dread] burpees. They suck. They're what we in the States call a d**k-dragger.''
The 'Jurassic World' actor has been working a lot in the UK lately, and is gearing up for a lengthy stint watching popular British reality TV shows when his family come to visit.
He told Glamour magazine: ''Qs soon as Anna wraps her TV show, she and Jack are coming to stay.
''When that happens, I assure you it will take no more than 24 hours before we've got a cycle of British reality TV playing, because she'll be on it.''
A television show for the virtual band is in the works.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
Years after the horrific failure of John Hammond's Jurassic Park project, and him later taking...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....