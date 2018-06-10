Chris Pratt got hurt ''a lot'' while making 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 38-year-old actor relishes being able to do his own stunts because they make him feel like a ''professional athlete'' but he's well aware the gruelling physical tricks are not without risk.

He admitted to Closer magazine: ''I actually got hurt a lot making 'Jurassic World'. I popped my elbow out, pulled both my hamstrings and did something to my heel.

''There were a lot of injuries but I got through it with a lot of ice and ibruprofen - it was all worth it.

''This was the closest I will ever get to being a professional athlete, which is a big deal for me.''

Chris - who has five-year-old son Jack with estranged wife Anna Faris - is constantly amazed by his success and never knows when it will end.

He laughed: ''Yeah I always knew [I'd be famous]. No, I never would have even dreamt it. No way.

''It's a pretty rarified space to be in, so I'm feeling very blessed and overcome with joy right now.

''I still just keep pinching myself and expecting it all to be a dream.

''Even now, when I am on set working, I'm like, 'Don't blow it and f**k it up.' Because I feel like I'm about to get found out at any minute.''

Chris recently admitted he thinks 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the perfect form of escapism.

He said: ''Science and technology and profit ... it's a dangerous mix. And so if you put them all together, if you look at how it's relevant, you can point to a lot of areas in the world today where those three things are being mixed in a way that's potentially catastrophic.

''That's why we need amazing, two-hour chunks of entertainment at the movies. So come and enjoy our catastrophe so you can escape your own.''