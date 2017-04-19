Chris Pratt's family keep him grounded.

The 37-year-old actor's wife Anna Faris and their four-year-old son Jack came with him on the long promotion tour for his new movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and he says having them with him brought him ''back down to earth'', as he admits being a movie star can sometimes feel like you've got your ''head in the clouds''.

On having his small family with him, he said: ''That has been the best part of this world tour by far. It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you realise what it feels like to have your head in the clouds.

''You go with the flow and things come and go and you're not even there to record or observe them.

''So when your family bring you back down to earth you get to experience this - or at least I do - in a while different way. When they are present with me, I get to be present with me as well.''

The 'Passengers' star - who plays superhero Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy - also spoke of his bond with his co-star and on-screen father in the the eagerly-anticipated second instalment of the Marvel movie, Kurt Russell.

On how he avoided becoming a fan with the acting legend - who portrays his parent Ego the Living Planet - Chris told ET Canada: ''You learn to sort of be cool.

''I think ultimately the best part is moving past that stuff, which both he and I understand is pretty meaningless. So we moved right past that almost immediately and got into things like our personal connection with similar passions we share.''

The pair have a shared love of the ''outdoors''.

He said: ''We're both outdoorsmen, we like to fish and hunt and get outside.

''There are a lot of similarities there and things we can relate to. We're just two guys that met on the subway, you know!''

The hunky star also joked that they both chose the same partners in Anna and Goldie Hawn and gushed that the latter is ''super-hot''.

He quipped: ''He's married to a super-hot blonde comedian, so we had that similarity! Goldie Hawn didn't come to set, but I had the opportunity to meet her a couple of times and she's great.''