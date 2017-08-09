Chris Pratt's movie star status reportedly had an impact on his relationship with his estranged wife Anna Faris.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and his actress spouse - with whom he has four-year-old son Jack - shocked the world earlier this week when they announced they were legally separating after eight years of marriage, and it has now been reported that Chris' fame played a part in causing tension between the pair.

A source said: ''Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs. She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.''

And the couple's competitive streak reportedly didn't stop with their careers either, as the stars - who are both known for their comedic on-screen roles - are said to have often battled one another for the ''funniest joke'' accolade in social situations.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''When they're in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.''

However, the success of the 38-year-old actor isn't the only reason for the couple's split, as it was previously reported that differences in their views on adding another child to their brood also put their relationship under pressure.

It is thought that whilst Anna, 40, was keen to expand their family, the 'Jurassic World' star was not in any hurry to have another child.

In similar statements posted on their social media accounts earlier this week, the pair admitted they were ''really disappointed'' about the breakdown of their marriage, and insisted they ''tried hard'' to make it work.

Chris wrote on Facebook: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''