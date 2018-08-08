Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' has been pulled from Universal's release calendar.

The 39-year-old actor has been cast in the role of Duncan in the new action movie, but it has now been scrapped from the studio's release calendar and production has been delayed indefinitely.

However, according to Collider, the film remains in active development.

'Cowboy Ninja Viking' was also poised to star actress Priyanka Chopra, who'd been cast as the female lead, and it was due to be Michelle MacLaren's directorial debut.

The concept for the movie was to be based on the Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo.

Assuming the project is revived in the future, Priyanka is likely to be retained as the female lead, although her potential involvement would be dependent on scheduling.

Meanwhile, Chris recently called for James Gunn to be reinstated as the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The Hollywood star urged Disney to reconsider its decision to sack James as the director of the movie in light of a series of controversial tweets he posted between 2008 and 2012.

The 'Guardians' cast - which also includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista - said in a statement: ''We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.

''In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.''