Hollywood star Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' has been pulled from Universal's release calendar.
Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' has been pulled from Universal's release calendar.
The 39-year-old actor has been cast in the role of Duncan in the new action movie, but it has now been scrapped from the studio's release calendar and production has been delayed indefinitely.
However, according to Collider, the film remains in active development.
'Cowboy Ninja Viking' was also poised to star actress Priyanka Chopra, who'd been cast as the female lead, and it was due to be Michelle MacLaren's directorial debut.
The concept for the movie was to be based on the Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo.
Assuming the project is revived in the future, Priyanka is likely to be retained as the female lead, although her potential involvement would be dependent on scheduling.
Meanwhile, Chris recently called for James Gunn to be reinstated as the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The Hollywood star urged Disney to reconsider its decision to sack James as the director of the movie in light of a series of controversial tweets he posted between 2008 and 2012.
The 'Guardians' cast - which also includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista - said in a statement: ''We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.
''In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...