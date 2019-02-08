Chris Pratt fasted for 21 days, a diet inspired by the Old Testament prophet Daniel.
Chris Pratt completed a 21-day fast after being ''inspired'' by his pastor.
The 39-year-old actor has participated in the Bible-inspired Daniel Fast, based on the Old Testament prophet, who limited his diet to vegetables and water to be able to cleanse his body and focus on a spiritual connection to God.
Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Thursday night (07.02.19), Chris said: ''I just came off it a couple days ago. It's a 21-day fast. A lot of people are doing it. I did it through my church. It's based on Daniel, the book of Daniel, the prophet Daniel from the Old Testament.
''He was a guy who only ate fruits and vegetables and grains, and didn't have any breads and didn't have any animal products. I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it's kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. So for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing. It was really cool.''
However, it didn't sit too well with 'Juno' actress Ellen Page - who recently celebrated her one year anniversary with her wife Emma Portner - as she took to Twitter to ask the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star to explain why he attended the Hillsong Church, who in the past have spoken out against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.
Upon seeing a tweet reading ''Fresh from fasting, @prattprattpratt talks about his spiritual side (sic)'', Ellen responded: ''Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? (sic)''
