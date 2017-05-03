Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has explained how his on-screen character Sky-Lord is changing.
Chris Pratt thinks Star-Lord's character is evolving in every passing movie.
The Hollywood actor plays Star-Lord in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films and is set to reprise the role in 'Avengers: Infinity War' - and Chris has given fans an insight into what they can expect from his character in the future.
Chris shared: ''He's more grown up. In the first movie he became the leader of the Guardians and that was his arc: to go from a selfish little kid who's socially stunted as a nine or 10 year old, to someone who's determined to become the leader of this ragtag squad and try to keep them out of trouble, with mixed results.''
But Chris says Star-Lord develops a more emotionally mature attitude in the new movie.
He told io9: ''In the second movie, he learns some seriously painful lessons about love and loss. And so, I think the connections are deeper. I mean, you're gonna see some s**t go down in 'Infinity War'. It's really powerful. But he doesn't go backward. He is a different character, for sure.''
'Avengers: Infinity War' marks the first time Chris has worked on a Marvel movie without writer/director James Gunn leading the process, and he's admitted that it created a different on-set dynamic.
The actor explained: ''It was a little bit like flying on our own. Being pushed out of the nest and having to fly.
''We had conversations on the phone, and he definitely wanted to make sure that we all felt okay with what we were doing. But the Russos [directors of 'Infinity War'] are really good. They know what's up. And so at first, it was a little daunting, but we felt okay.''
